‘During these events, your body is going to do things. Your mind is going to play some tricks on you.’: Local emergency departments practice active shooter drills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We got a look inside a couple of the emergency preparedness drills being held this week.

The events at Fargo City Hall and Horizon Middle School in Moorhead are designed to give participants confidence and increase trust from the community.

“Hopefully, they can save more lives instead of losing lives,” says 23-year Moorhead resident Robyn Masseth.

Moorhead and Fargo both put their emergency plans to the test this week to see how prepared they are in the event of an active shooter.

“They learned a lot by actually putting their training into practice. I think they felt a sense of confidence that they were able to try that out and know they could do something. They have options when there’s a situation like that,” says City of Fargo Emergency Manager Brady Scribner.

Over 200 people, from several different departments, were involved in the training.

“Our dispatch center was included, the fire department, our Cass County Emergency Preparedness, all these people acting together. Tabletop exercises are great, but so many of our people learn from hands-on experience and actually putting those things into action,” says Fargo Police Department Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz.

They say they wanted to make it as realistic as possible, even hiring actors to play parts.

“It takes a lot of collaboration on both sides to get our crews in there and start search and rescue to pull victims out. The more opportunities we get to train like this, the better we’re going to get,” says Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson.

They say there are certain things you can’t learn by just reading a plan.

“During these events, your body is going to do things. Your mind is going to play some tricks on you. The sounds you hear, the sights and smells, all those things are going to come out,” says Stefonowicz.

“The employees inside knew something was coming. They just didn’t know when or how it was going to unfold,” says Stefonowicz.

Responding departments say this training is invaluable for everyone involved, and folks in the community are happy to see the work they’re doing.

“I think it’s great to get people aware. I think it’s great to have different scenarios because you never know what’s going to happen or where or what their goals are when it happens,” says Masseth.

The Fargo Emergency Management team says this was a long time in the making, and they hope to continue the exercises for all of its city buildings.

