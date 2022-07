FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working an apartment fire in south Fargo.

Firefighters rushed to the 700 Blk. of 23rd St. S. at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Crews work a south Fargo fire. (Bree Bolin, VNL)

The VNL photojournalist on scene says police are blocking part of the street as as crews work the fire.

Few other details are available at this time.

