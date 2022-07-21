Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Bull in a china shop: Bull goes on shopping spree downtown Park Rapids

Bull in Park Rapids
Bull in Park Rapids(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - ‘Cow’tastrophe averted in Park Rapids, despite a bull getting loose and going on a shopping spree. The bull was seen walking around Main Street in Park Rapids Thursday. We’re told it took up to 45 minutes for the bull’s owner to wrangle it. Police blocked streets so people could safely corral the animal.

