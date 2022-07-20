Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees in Minnesota

(Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace.

The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline.

Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus.

Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures. And, a small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper
0820_Gavel_AP
Fargo investment firm, president ordered to stop doing business in North Dakota
Maichael Yousa, 28
Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting
Fargo Police cruisers
VNL Investigates: 15 more officers out at FPD, fewer complaints over morale, toxic work environment
Generic crash
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges

Latest News

Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s lawyers say July 28 abortion ban should stick
Valley News Live Weather at Noon July 20
Valley News Live Weather at Noon July 20
ND BCI Truck
Two Fargo officer-involved shootings will be worked on simultaneously by BCI, ND AG says
Daniel Crawford (55) Sarah Wolff (30). Picture quality is the best VNL could obtain.
Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN
Breon Jonathan Jones
Fargo man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will