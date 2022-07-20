Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Wadena Co. man killed in tractor accident

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 63-year-old Wadena County man died after a tractor ran over him Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in Section 24 in Wing River Township.

Authorities say Rapheal Kem and another individual were working on the tractor.

They say the tractor had broken down the day before and it was left in gear.

The tractor started running and began to move.

It then ran over Kem trapping him in between the tractor and the baler it was pulling.

Kem was airlifted to a Fargo hospital where he later died.

