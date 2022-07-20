Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill, asks Republicans to get on board

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) and Patty Murray (D-Washington) have introduced a bill in the Senate aimed at increasing federal grant funding for family planning in response to Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Expanding Access to Family Planning Act calls for $550 million a year for reproductive health care services and infrastructure. It would also:

Provide $500 million in mandatory funding for Title X services for each of the next 10 fiscal years. This is well above the $286 million the program received in FY2022.

Deliver $50 million in mandatory funding for clinic construction, renovation, and related infrastructure enhancements for each of the next 10 fiscal years.

Reinstate regulations prohibiting discrimination of providers who deliver Title X services.

Require that pregnancy counseling include information about prenatal care and delivery, infant care, foster care, adoption, and pregnancy termination, unless a patient does not have any interest in receiving information about an option.

Democrats are expected to call for a voice vote on the House floor on Thursday and Smith says this is a chance for Republicans to join Democrats in supporting family planning.

”This is what they’ve been talking about in the last several weeks, that they want to find common ground on supporting family planning. This is their opportunity,” Smith said. “This is a chance for us all to see whether they’re serious about that. I hope that they join us. I don’t know that they will, but we’ll wait and see.”

Republicans are unlikely to support the bill, with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) introducing legislation to allow pregnant women to receive child support even before the baby is born.

