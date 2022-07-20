Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN

Daniel Crawford (55) Sarah Wolff (30). Picture quality is the best VNL could obtain.
Daniel Crawford (55) Sarah Wolff (30). Picture quality is the best VNL could obtain.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a drug bust in Cass County, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened on July 16 when deputies pulled over a vehicle and found meth, heroin and ammunition in the vehicle.

Authorities later got a search warrant for the home of the driver and passenger in the car. At the home, deputies found more meth, heroin and an AR-15 style gun.

55-year-old Daniel Crawford and 30-year-old Sarah Wolff, both of Pine River, MN, were arrested for drugs and weapons charges.

