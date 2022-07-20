Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a drug bust in Cass County, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened on July 16 when deputies pulled over a vehicle and found meth, heroin and ammunition in the vehicle.

Authorities later got a search warrant for the home of the driver and passenger in the car. At the home, deputies found more meth, heroin and an AR-15 style gun.

55-year-old Daniel Crawford and 30-year-old Sarah Wolff, both of Pine River, MN, were arrested for drugs and weapons charges.

