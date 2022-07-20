Contests
North Dakota Game and Fish holding annual wildlife photo competition

Deer photo in North Dakota
Deer photo in North Dakota
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Game and Fish is holding its annual Watchable Wildlife Photo competition which has continued since 1989.

All submitted photos must be taken in North Dakota of nongame, game species, as well as plants and insects.

The photos must be submitted online by Oct. 3.

All entries must be accompanied by the photographer’s name, phone number, and email address.

For more information on this contest, follow this link.

