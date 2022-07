FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man who was hit and critically injured by Maicheal Yousa yesterday has been identified as 34-year-old Eric O’Meara of Horace, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper that shot Yousa has been identified as Miles Rhonemus, who’s been employed by the NDHP since 2020.

