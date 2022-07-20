Man facing felony charges in EGF liquor store theft

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after police say he broke into the same liquor store twice within a few days.

The East Grand Forks Police Department says a business alarm went off on Sunday, July 10 at Pop’s Liquor store. Officers arrived at the store and noticed what appeared to be forced entry into the building and stolen merchandise.

A few days later on Wednesday, July 13, officers were sent again to Pop’s Liquor store for another burglary. This time officers again noticed forced entry and stolen merchandise.

Then on July 16th, police say they arrested Michael Johnson at his home, where they also found products from Pop’s Liquor store.

Johnson is now facing two counts of felony third-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

