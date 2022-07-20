Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man facing felony charges in EGF liquor store theft

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after police say he broke into the same liquor store twice within a few days.

The East Grand Forks Police Department says a business alarm went off on Sunday, July 10 at Pop’s Liquor store. Officers arrived at the store and noticed what appeared to be forced entry into the building and stolen merchandise.

A few days later on Wednesday, July 13, officers were sent again to Pop’s Liquor store for another burglary. This time officers again noticed forced entry and stolen merchandise.

Then on July 16th, police say they arrested Michael Johnson at his home, where they also found products from Pop’s Liquor store.

Johnson is now facing two counts of felony third-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper
0820_Gavel_AP
Fargo investment firm, president ordered to stop doing business in North Dakota
Fargo Police cruisers
VNL Investigates: 15 more officers out at FPD, fewer complaints over morale, toxic work environment
Generic crash
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges
Tim and Melanie Buth
Man’s life saved with equipment funded by local farmers

Latest News

Fargo City Hall
First responders practice violent intruder exercise
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 20
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 20
Valley Today Weather – July 20
Valley Today Weather – July 20
News - Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting - July 20
News - Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting - July 20