Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A man was charged after police say he took an ax to 18 cars at a dealership in South Dakota, causing six figures in property damage.

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.

Sioux Falls police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man who was using an ax to smash the windows of vehicles for sale at the dealership.

When officers arrived, they located Blackbonnet at the dealership and said he still had the ax with him. Officers took Blackbonnet into custody.

Officials estimate the damage to be at least $100,000.

Police did not release a motive or further details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper
Maichael Yousa, 28
Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting
0820_Gavel_AP
Fargo investment firm, president ordered to stop doing business in North Dakota
Fargo Police cruisers
VNL Investigates: 15 more officers out at FPD, fewer complaints over morale, toxic work environment
Generic crash
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges

Latest News

Monkeypox
1st monkeypox case confirmed in North Dakota
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting
The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.
Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse