Christmas on the Danube
First responders practice violent intruder exercise

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The area’s first responders are preparing for the worst case scenario in the wake of national mass shootings the past month.

Although the city has been planning the exercise for years, it comes at a necessary time.

The city of Fargo, Fargo Fire Department and Fargo Police Department will practice a violent intruder exercise Wednesday, July 20 at 3pm to 4:30pm at Fargo City Hall.

They will practice their security, shelter, and evacuation plan, along with a simulation of an active shooter.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more active threats, active shooter situations throughout the country so it’s just a part of our resiliency to be prepared for those types of incidences and those skills and practices that we do at work do roll over into your day to day life as well,” said Brady Scribner, emergency manager for the Fargo Fire Department.

The city is warning people to be aware of real life active shooter sights and sounds during this time for the exercise.

Fargo City Hall will be closed for the exercise but will go back to their normal hours July 21.

