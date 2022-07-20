Fargo man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is charged in Cass County Court, accused of holding a woman against her will and assaulting her.

Police were dispatched to a West Fargo residence on Monday, July 18 after a woman called to say Breon Jonathan Jones came to her apartment and threatened to break down the door if she didn’t let him in.

The woman let Jones inside the apartment and court documents state that he held her down inside a bedroom while three young children were sleeping. The woman told police officers this went on for about two hours, saying Jones wouldn’t allow her to leave the apartment.

According to court documents, the woman says Jones slapped her face several times, threw her on the ground and put her in various wrestling moves whenever she tried to leave. Officers noted fresh marks on both of the woman’s arms.

Jones denied assaulting the woman or holding her against her will. He was arrested for a class C felony of felonious restraint and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and contributing to the deprivation/delinquency of a minor.

