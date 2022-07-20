Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Energy production returning to pre-blizzard levels in ND

Director of the Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms
Director of the Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s energy sector is experiencing both highs and lows, according to the Director of the Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms.

Helms says the drilling rig count in North Dakota is slowly increasing. In the meantime, Helms says he was concerned by the number of rig and well completions in June, which was down more than 30% from the revenue forecast.

“I don’t have a good explanation for that. They were 32% below revenue forecast at only 27 wells completed. It may be a reporting issue; you will recall that we had some significant website problems. So, that may be a reporting issue and that will correct itself as we move forward,” said Helms.

In April, a pair of blizzards curbed production to below a million barrels per day, but per Tuesday’s report, oil production was up 17% from April to May. Helms expects production will return to pre-blizzard levels by the next report next month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges
Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
UPDATE: Authorities release names of those killed in crash on I-94 in Moorhead
Michael Evans
Family speaks out after car accident puts baby on life support and kills father
Laurie's in Fargo closing
Laurie’s clothing store in Fargo closing

Latest News

Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill
Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill, asks Republicans to get on board
Tim and Melanie Buth
Man’s life saved with equipment funded by local farmers
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest
Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which...
City of Morris disbanding police department