Christmas on the Danube
DGF 10u Baseball Team heads back to Region Tournament after repeating as state champions

The DGF 10u Baseball team hits the practice field ahead of their region tournament
(KVLY)
By Jack Wallace
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nestled within the farms of Dilworth, Minnesota lies the best part of any 10-year-old athlete’s summer, Baseball.

This field of dreams is reality, as the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels are going to the regional tournament after winning state for the second year in a row.

“Our biggest strength might be confidence.” said Coach Justin Schreiber. “We feel like we can make every play on the field, we feel like we got good pitchers, and we feel good about everybody that comes to the plate one through 12. And so, everybody believes in each other.”

Experience will also help the rebels, as most of the competition remains familiar.

“Well, we played those, the teams last year. So we kinda knew how it was gonna be, but it was still pretty hard.” Colten Leichtenberg, said about the competition. “Kinda makes it easier, less stressful on ourselves.”

Their practices resemble a little league gauntlet. The volunteer coaches here spending their summer afternoons and evenings helping the boys with,

“Changing like our batting stance, and putting our other hand down when we feel the ball, they’re really good, it’s fun.” Leichtenberg said.

And now they look to bring it all together for the region championship.

“It’s a pretty cool experience, and for these guys to have experienced it two years in a row is pretty special.” added Coach Schreiber.

The Tournament starts July 21st in Bismarck, with teams from across the Midwest Plains region in action. The Rebels finished second place a year ago, and now look to finish what they started on the big stage.

