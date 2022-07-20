Afternoon - Evening Thunderstorms Possible

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Sunny with some breezy conditions and haze from Canadian wildfires this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm to 80 to 90 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms move in late afternoon/evening from west to east. One or two storms may be severe with hail and/or damaging wind gusts. Partly cloudy skies remain on Thursday, with highs again warming into the 80s for most areas to near 90 for a few.

FRIDAY: The heat returns! Southerly winds bringing the heat and humidity back into the region with most areas in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated late storm can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a weak cold front moving through the region which may bring a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to the far south. We’re warm and humid again on Sunday, with more chances of isolated storms.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected for Monday, with temperatures staying above average, as highs are expected to move into the mid- to upper-80s. A few storms on Monday can’t be ruled out. A passing cool front on Tuesday looks to cool us slightly into the low-80s in the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Warm with hazy/smoky sky. Some thunderstorms later this evening. Isolated severe possible. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 62. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity return! Hot. Isolated storm possible. Low: 63. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Low: 65. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low: 59. High 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few storms. Low: 60. High: 86.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 83.

