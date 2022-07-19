Contests
Wrigley: failed term limits petition could lead to charges, up to State’s Attorney

Drew Wrigley
Drew Wrigley(none)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s possible a group of political organizers in North Dakota could face criminal charges following a failed ballot measure petition.

One thing voters won’t be voting on in November is whether politicians will be limited in the number of terms they can serve.

That’s because the petition with more than 46,000 signatures that would have put it on the ballot was invalidated by the Secretary of State, in part because some were “likely forged,” and some others included “paid bonuses” for acquiring signatures, which the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has looked in to.

“It’s a very different thing, making an administrative decision from proving a criminal offense in every element beyond a reasonable doubt. And so, that’s why there’s an additional investigation that has taken place, and now it’s going to be considered by the respective prosecutorial authorities,” said Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Now, it’ll be up to Ward County officials to determine whether to bring charges.

“When we refer it to a county, we don’t refer it and say, ‘Oh we think these charges.’ We refer our investigation and then it’s completely up to them whether to charge and if so, what items to charge, what crimes to charge,” said Wrigley.

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix declined to comment Monday, but in April, he claimed the Secretary of State’s process was “sloppy,” and that Jaeger’s invalidation was “without justification.” Jaeger replied that “each petition has received the same careful review of each signature,” adding that any claims otherwise “didn’t change his decision.”

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation recently finished investigating other cases regarding petitions, including one related to requiring a 60% majority vote to approve constitutional amendments. Those either have been or will be referred to the counties to pursue charges, if they so choose.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

