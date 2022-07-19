VNL Investigates: 15 more officers out at FPD, fewer complaints over morale, toxic work environment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 15 more staffers have stepped away from the Fargo Police Department within the last five months, but complaints over morale and a toxic work environment within the force have slowed.

The new data comes after an extensive investigation by our team earlier this year which found more than 30 civilian and sworn staff within Fargo Police had left the job citing issues with current police chief Dave Zibolski and his leadership. Zibolski took office in October 2020.

Of the 14 officers and one civilian staffer who have left FPD recently, only five completed exit interviews with their concerns, praises, or both for the department. Exit interviews are not required, but sources within the department say those who leave are more hesitant to pen their critiques now in an effort not to rock the boat both internally, and with the public.

Unlike the last round of exit interviews, the department as a whole ranks better. Most gave between 7s and 10s, out of 10, for their satisfaction within the categories of professional development opportunities, company benefits, career opportunities, supervision received, working conditions, pay, type of work performed and ‘the job met my expectations.’

One former officer praised the training, as well as the communication and transparency from supervisors in their exit interview.

However, others cited issues that aren’t unfamiliar, including concerns with leadership and the workplace.

One former detective wrote the criminal investigation division was a negative environment, and stated detectives are ‘drastically overworked and the caseload is unreasonable.’

“Burnout is inevitable at this rate,” the former detective wrote.

The detective continued by writing ‘staffing continues to be the primary issue,’ and urged officials to find a way to better recruit officers, specifically ones who already have experience.

“Fargo needs to stop thinking about things like they always have,” they wrote.

Another former officer also ranked working conditions low, and later wrote about Chief Zibolski stating there is ‘no uniformity’ and wrote, ‘Leadership=hard.’

None of the five who filled out exit interviews stated they were leaving the force due to the chief, other high-ranking leaders in the force or the work environment.

Officers still with FPD emphasized to VNL the culture has improved within the department, however, they say they’re not sure if it’s a temporary or permanent shift, but say they hope it’s the latter.

Officials say Fargo Police currently has 30 total positions still open within the department, 29 of those being officer openings. However, officials also say there are 24 people going through Fargo’s police academy to potentially be sworn in later this year and fill those officer vacancies.

