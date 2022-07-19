Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Video shows Sesame Place character appearing to avoid Black girls, prompting theme park apology

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place. (Source: @__JODIII__/INSTAGRAM/WPVI/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - Cell phone video showing a character at Sesame Place ignoring two small Black girls is making the rounds on social media.

It happened during a parade Saturday at the “Sesame Street”-themed amusement park in Philadelphia.

The character, Rosita, is clearly giving people high fives as she approaches the girls.

They are reaching out to her when Rosita shakes her head and hand “no” and walks away.

The video was shared by the girls’ mother on Instagram. She captioned it “disgusting” and said she will never step foot in Sesame Place again.

The park released two statements on Monday.

The first statement said the character didn’t intentionally ignore the girls but couldn’t see them because of the constraints of the costume. It also said the “no” gesture was meant for “multiple requests for someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo.”

The second one apologized for the incident, saying it’s “not okay” and they are taking action to “do better,” including holding inclusivity and equity training for their employees.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Michael Evans
Family speaks out after car accident puts baby on life support and kills father
Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
UPDATE: Authorities release names of those killed in crash on I-94 in Moorhead
Generic crash
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges
Laurie's in Fargo closing
Laurie’s clothing store in Fargo closing

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration
Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
Fargo City Hall
Fargo City Employees to Take Part in Violent Intruder Exercise
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest