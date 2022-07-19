Missing vulnerable adult in Beltrami County, may be armed

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concern in Beltrami County as a vulnerable adult -- who is potentially armed with a gun-- left home, indicating to his family that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.

Just before 5:30pm Sunday in Puposky, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Snowshoe LN NW and Highway 89, for a report of a missing vulnerable adult man, possible armed with a gun.

His family says 21-year-old Logan A. Roy had earlier experienced a mental health crisis when he left his home to go for a walk, which is very common for him to do after experiencing a crisis. After leaving the home, family members received text messaging that contained statements of self-harm, to include statements that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life. Family did confirm that at least one loaded handgun was missing from the residence.

Roy was last seen wearing gray tone camouflage style pants, a long-sleeve black shirt and brown boots. He is described as being 5′10″ tall and weighing approximately 275 pounds. Unlike the attached photo, Roy has recently bleached his hair so it has a blonde appearance.

He was last seen by family members walking north on MN Highway 89, near mile marker 16. Beltrami County Deputies, along with family members and neighbors, conducted a search of the immediate area, that included the use of ATV’s and Sheriff’s Office drones, but were unsuccessful in locating Roy.

On Monday, community members from Red Lake and the Bemidji area continued to search the area during the day but the search was suspended late in the afternoon to allow FLIR equipped drones and aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol to conduct a search of the area. Also assisting with ground search operations were volunteer members of the Red Lake and Ponemah Fire Departments. Search efforts were limited due to the extreme heat and wet terrain conditions.

If you observe this subject do not approach, use extreme caution and immediately call 911. If you have seen Logan Roy, or know of his whereabouts please call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111, option 2.

