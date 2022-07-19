Local EMS keep up with heat-related calls for service

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local EMS crews are on high alert as temperatures soar, across the area.

Sanford ambulance officials say over the weekend their crews responded to at least 4 heat-related calls.

“It’s higher than that more than likely,” Don Martin, communications manager for Sanford Ambulance.

Martin says it can be difficult to track exactly how many of those specific calls they receive during the summer.

“People don’t call 911 saying I’m having a heat stroke. They usually complain about weakness, chest pain, or shortness of breath,” he said.

Martin also says oftentimes spikes in heat-related calls for service don’t happen until after there has been an extended period of high temperatures.

“It’s typically day two day three that we see those heat-related injuries like heat stroke,” he said. ”As those days go by and the longer the stretch of the heat the more calls come in.”

He says it’s also common for these types of calls to come in at unlikely times of the day.

“For instance, you work in construction,” Martin said. ”We start to see those 911 calls typically at night because they have gone home for the day.” --” That’s when we start to see them because their body hasn’t caught up.”

Large events like the Fargo Street Fair and the Red River Valley Fair can cause more calls for heat-related injuries.

“They attract numbers. It’s like cattle when you have so many it increases the heat even more,” said Martin.

Martin has some advice for everyone to avoid falling ill to heat.

“Take a look outside check and see how hot it is. Always hydrate yourself. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.”

