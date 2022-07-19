Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo to be revitalized by Blarney Stone

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The HoDo Restaurant on the first floor of the Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo has been closed since 2020, leaving the space unused and lifeless ever since.

In March of this year, the owner of all three Blarney Stone Pub’s in the area, Jim Poolman, purchased the Hotel. Now, he tells us his plans to resurrect the historic space.

Poolman says the restaurant space will be transformed into a Blarney Stone, and the whole main story of the building will follow the Irish pub theme. Hotel rooms will all be given facelifts with new carpet, furniture, and bathrooms, and the lower level of the building will be upgraded to a private meeting space to be dubbed the LowDo. The rooftop is set to be revamped as well, with upgraded seating for 65+ guests.

Poolman hopes the project will be completed by Halloween of this year, saying that he and his team cannot wait to revive that historic and iconic corner of downtown Fargo.

