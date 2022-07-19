Contests
Great Plains Food Bank is seeing empty shelves

Great Plains Food Bank
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Great Plains Food Bank is seeing obstacles with keeping food on their shelves.

There are many factors playing into the bare shelves such as high inflation, lack of donations, and higher food assistance needs.

The Great Plains Food Bank will hold an in-person press conference Tuesday, July 19 at 10am to discuss their projections for the upcoming fiscal year and the challenges they have been facing lately.

