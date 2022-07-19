Fargo investment firm, president ordered to stop doing business in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Securities Commissioner has ordered a Fargo-based investment firm, Jamieson Capital Financial and the its president, Jeremy L. Carlson, to stop conducting business in the state.

According to documents, Carlson and Jamieson Financial violated state securities laws, including ‘acting as an unregistered broker-dealer, acting as an unregistered agent, breach of fiduciary duty, unlawful conduct of an investment advisor and fraudulent practices.’

The Securities Department began investigating Jamieson and Carlson after a routine examination uncovered numerous deficiencies in the business conduct of the firm. During the investigation, documents say the department uncovered numerous violations including taking control of investor client funds, deposited those checks and ordered wire transfers into bank accounts controlled by both Carlson and Jamieson Financial, according to documents. More than $17.7 million of investor client funds were deposited into Carlson and Jamieson Financial bank accounts, which official documents state each had unlimited control and access to. Custody of client funds by a North Dakota registered investment adviser is prohibited under the North Dakota Securities Act.

Documents also allege Carlson paid himself and others a three percent commission for the solicitation and sale of membership interests in the private funds he controlled. Carlson paid himself and his firm ‘at least $338,366′ in commission on the sales, documents outline.

Carlson utilized a cryptocurrency exchange that cannot offer services to users located in the United States, and paid unregistered individuals management fees to act as advisers to a private fund and engage in digital asset trading with investor client funds. Officials say Carlson also engaged in borrowing and lending activity between the private funds he controlled, and lent investor funds to individuals and businesses, in conflict with the use of proceeds purposes that had been disclosed to investors in private placement memorandums.

With no purchase agreement executed or regulatory approval granted by the State Department of Health Division of Medical Marijuana, Carlson used client investor funds to make numerous payments totaling over $3.9 million to acquire ownership in a medical marijuana related business. Records obtained by the Department indicate Carlson filed tax documents with the State Tax Department for the purpose of claiming angel fund tax credits for the investments.

An immediate suspension has been ordered for Jamieson Capital Financial’s registration with a proposed order to revoke the firm’s registration. Carlson is not currently registered as a securities professional in any capacity in North Dakota. In a separate Order, the Securities Commissioner has ordered numerous private fund entities and Jeremy L. Carlson as managing member to stop issuing membership interests to investors, and to cease and desist from further violations of the Securities Act, including the payment of commissions to unregistered individuals and entities, and the making of material false statements or representations in filings required to be made under the Securities Act.

