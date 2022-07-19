Fargo City Employees to Take Part in Violent Intruder Exercise

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, Fargo Police Department and Fargo Fire Department will conduct a violent intruder exercise on Wednesday, July 20. The training simulation is scheduled to occur between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Fargo City Hall (225 4th St. N.). The city emphasizes that this event has been discussed and planned for several months; it is not in response to any threats, intelligence or heightened security concerns.

The city says the exercise is designed to be a realistic active shooter scenario to put into place security, sheltering and evacuation plans; there will be no access to City Hall during this event. Members of the community should be aware that real-life sights and sounds may be seen and heard in the area of City Hall during the exercise with a variety of emergency response vehicles in the area.

Due to the exercise, City Hall will be closed to the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and telephone calls will not be answered. Regular business hours will resume on Thursday. Public safety services will continue to be offered during this training exercise, including 9-1-1.

This is the area where the training will occur. (None)

