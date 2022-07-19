Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Active shooter training event at Northern Cass School

Active Shooter Training
Active Shooter Training(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTER, ND (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Rural Fire Departments, EMS partners, Northern Cass School, and Cass Fargo Emergency Management will conduct a joint active shooter training scenario. The event will take place in Rural Hunter, located at Northern Cass School from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office expects a large presence of first responders and emergency vehicles around the school during this time. They say this training will assist law enforcement, rural fire, and EMS in effectively responding to an active shooter/active threat situation to protect and save lives.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Michael Evans
Family speaks out after car accident puts baby on life support and kills father
Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
UPDATE: Authorities release names of those killed in crash on I-94 in Moorhead
Generic crash
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges
Laurie's in Fargo closing
Laurie’s clothing store in Fargo closing

Latest News

Price Watch - Gas Prices Fall 50 Cents From Peak - July 18
Price Watch - Gas Prices Fall 50 Cents From Peak - July 18
Noon News July 19 - Part 2
Noon News July 19 - Part 2
Noon News July 19 - Part 1
Noon News July 19 - Part 1
Noon Weather – July 19
Noon Weather – July 19