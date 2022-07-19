Active shooter training event at Northern Cass School

HUNTER, ND (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Rural Fire Departments, EMS partners, Northern Cass School, and Cass Fargo Emergency Management will conduct a joint active shooter training scenario. The event will take place in Rural Hunter, located at Northern Cass School from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office expects a large presence of first responders and emergency vehicles around the school during this time. They say this training will assist law enforcement, rural fire, and EMS in effectively responding to an active shooter/active threat situation to protect and save lives.

