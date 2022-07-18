Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle, carrying three 18-year-old boys from Moorhead, was traveling north bound on Long Lake Road.

Another vehicle, carrying two teenage girls, was headed east bound on Highway 10.

Their vehicles collided at the intersection.

Two boys from the first car were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

The other male passenger in the car had no injuries.

The two girls from Audubon in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

