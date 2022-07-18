Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Tong Selected by New York Mets in MLB Draft

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics
Courtesy: NDSU Athletics(NDSU Athletics)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Incoming North Dakota State baseball freshman pitcher Jonah Tong was selected by the New York Mets with the 209th pick in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

Tong posted a 3-2 overall record on the mound in 2021 and fired 51 strikeouts over 28.1 innings at Bill Crothers Secondary School. The Markham, Ontario native notched a 3.21 ERA and limited opposing batters to a .151 average. The 6-1 right-handed pitcher also played in the MLB Draft League in 2022 for the Frederick Keys.

Tong becomes the 12th NDSU player selected in the MLB Draft dating back to 1968 when John Renhowe was picked in the 28th round by the Oakland Athletics. The Bison have had six players selected since 2013, including Bennett Hostetler, who was picked in the 18th round by the Miami Marlins last season.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles in the construction zone of I-94 heading into Moorhead.
‘These deaths are firmly on the head of the Minnesota DOT’: Concerned drivers share their thoughts on the I-94 construction zones in Moorhead
Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
UPDATE: Authorities release names of those killed in crash on I-94 in Moorhead
Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Michael Evans
Family speaks out after car accident puts baby on life support and kills father
No Parking sign in Fargo.
‘We have no where else to park’: Frustrations growing over parking fines near Island Park

Latest News

10:00PM Sports July 15
10:00PM Sports July 15
500PM Weather July 14
KVLY Sports - Redhawks - 071422
10:00PM Sports July 14
10:00PM Sports July 14
Outfielder John Silviano
RedHawks batters credit team, solid hitting for first place standing