Tong Selected by New York Mets in MLB Draft

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Incoming North Dakota State baseball freshman pitcher Jonah Tong was selected by the New York Mets with the 209th pick in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

Tong posted a 3-2 overall record on the mound in 2021 and fired 51 strikeouts over 28.1 innings at Bill Crothers Secondary School. The Markham, Ontario native notched a 3.21 ERA and limited opposing batters to a .151 average. The 6-1 right-handed pitcher also played in the MLB Draft League in 2022 for the Frederick Keys.

Tong becomes the 12th NDSU player selected in the MLB Draft dating back to 1968 when John Renhowe was picked in the 28th round by the Oakland Athletics. The Bison have had six players selected since 2013, including Bennett Hostetler, who was picked in the 18th round by the Miami Marlins last season.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.