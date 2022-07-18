Shots fired at person on apartment balcony in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early this morning, Fargo PD responded to yet another shots fired incident.

This time, they were called to the 1500 block of 11th St. N.

They say a person standing on his apartment balcony began talking to man walking across the street.

That’s when the man pulled out a gun and started shooting towards the caller’s apartment.

Authorities say a bullet enter the side of an occupied unit, causing property damage.

Police say officers searched the area but did not find any shell casings.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear if there is a person of interest, but the incident remains under investigation.

