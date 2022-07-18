Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Shots fired at person on apartment balcony in N. Fargo

It’s unclear if there is a person of interest, but the incident remains under investigation.
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.(AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early this morning, Fargo PD responded to yet another shots fired incident.

This time, they were called to the 1500 block of 11th St. N.

They say a person standing on his apartment balcony began talking to man walking across the street.

That’s when the man pulled out a gun and started shooting towards the caller’s apartment.

Authorities say a bullet enter the side of an occupied unit, causing property damage.

Police say officers searched the area but did not find any shell casings.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear if there is a person of interest, but the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
UPDATE: 3 die after crash on I-94 westbound lane in Moorhead
Vehicles in the construction zone of I-94 heading into Moorhead.
‘These deaths are firmly on the head of the Minnesota DOT’: Concerned drivers share their thoughts on the I-94 construction zones in Moorhead
"Can't Drag Us Down"
Drag performers threatened by Facebook page to be “exposed”
I-94 Traffic
I-94 construction frustrates driver around the area
Generic fire graphic
UPDATE: fire put out at business in Vergas, MN

Latest News

Michael Evans
Family speaks out after car accident puts baby on life support and kills father
News - Drivers concerned with construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead - July 17, 2022
News - Drivers concerned with construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead - July 17, 2022
Lenoir
One man arrested in N. Fargo shots fired incident
Car crash
Missouri man injured in rollover crash on I-29 near Hillsboro