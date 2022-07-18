Contests
One man arrested in N. Fargo shots fired incident

Fargo PD says they were called twice to the 300 block of 7th Street North in the overnight hours.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 31-year-old man was arrested after a shots fired incident took place in north Fargo.

Waylon Lenoir is now in jail, and is facing charges for terrorizing.

Fargo PD says they were called twice to the 300 block of 7th Street North in the overnight hours.

The first, around 11:45 last night, after someone called stating they heard two loud bangs before finding a bullet hole in their apartment wall.

FPD responded again just after 1:30 this morning for a welfare check.

The caller reported seeing an altercation where a man had pointed a gun at another male and female.

Law enforcement says the gunman and the woman fled in a vehicle, before officers caught up with them.

They later detained Lenoir and the woman and searched the vehicle, but a gun had not been found.

Police returned to 7th Street North and canvassed the area, where a gun had been discovered in the grass.

Lenoir was then officially arrested..But the woman was let go.

