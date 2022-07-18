Contests
Moorhead railroad underpass celebrates opening

Moorhead railroad underpass
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead city engineer, Bob Zimmerman says after four years of construction and more than 20 years of planning, Moorhead’s railroad underpass is set to open on Friday, July 22.

The underpass will allow traffic through SE Main, 20th, and 21st street in a safer and more efficient manner.

This railroad grade separation is the largest public transportation project in Moorhead’s history, and it will greatly improve safety and mobility in Moorhead.

Monday, July 18 the city will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with remarks, followed by live music and food from 4pm to 7pm.

Moorhead mayor, Shelly Carlson says the event is to celebrate the public’s patience with the construction.

Parking will be available Moorhead High School.

