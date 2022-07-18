Man injures others in crash while fleeing from West Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 11:30 P.M. on Friday, July 15, West Fargo Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the Red River Valley Fair parking lot.

Authorities say they identified the driver as 32-year-old Matthew Garcia of Amarillo, Texas.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputies initially tried to stop the vehicle, which then drove through a red light at 15th St W. The vehicle continued East on Main Ave. until it struck another vehicle at the intersection of Sheyenne St. and Main Ave.

The victim vehicle was heavily damaged and contained a trapped juvenile passenger. The vehicle also quickly caught fire, with authorities using fire extinguishers until the West Fargo Fire Department arrived to extract the trapped passenger.

Garcia ran from the scene but was caught a short time later by the West Fargo Police Department in the 1600 block of 13th Ave. E. Garcia faces multiple charges including Reckless Endangerment and Fleeing, both of which are Class C Felonies. Authorities say additional charges are possible.

Passengers in the victim vehicle sustained minor injuries and a passenger in Garcia’s vehicle sustained a leg injury. All were transported to a hospital. Several West Fargo Officers were also checked at the scene for smoke-related injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.