Laurie’s clothing store in Fargo closing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 40 years in business, clothing store Laurie’s is calling it quits. In a Facebook post, owner Kristi Larkin writes:

Lily and I want to thank you for your loyal business and friendship to us at Laurie’s. We have decided to close our doors on August 31st. Please stop in to see us before then, and enjoy some great savings on all merchandise, and help us celebrate together on the countless memories made here at the store.

Laurie’s is located at 3265 45th St S.

