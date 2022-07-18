Contests
Fatal ranger crash in Nelson County

(MGN)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tolna, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old female was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The juvenile was driving westbound on Lee Avenue West which turns into 29th St NE in Tolna. North Dakota Highway Patrol says she lost control of the ranger off-highway vehicle and it overturned an unknown number of times.

Authorities say it happened sometime between 12:30 A.M. and 6:15 A.M. on July 18th.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected.

The name of the juvenile will not be released and the crash remains under investigation.

