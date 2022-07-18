Contests
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two overpass bridges are damaged after a piece of farming equipment hit them.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at around 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, on U.S. Highway 2 at mile marker 355.5 in Grand Forks.

Authorities say 45-year-old Kristopher Anderson, of Karlstad, MN, was driving a Kenworth pulling a chisel plow when it hit the overpasses as it traveled underneath. He was not hurt.

The chisel plow exceed legal height restrictions. NDHP says Anderson is facing charges of operating without an oversize permit and violating height restrictions.

