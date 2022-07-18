Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Fargo police searching for teen missing since June 28th

Tobias Walker
Tobias Walker(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for public’s help in finding 16-year-old Tobias Jamal Walker.

Police say he was last seen at his home in Fargo on June 28th, 2022.

Tobias is roughly 6′3″, 175 pounds and is described as Black and Native American with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tobias should contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting ‘FARGOPD’ with the tip, to 847411.

