Family speaks out after car accident puts baby on life support and kills father

They had been hit by an off-duty police officer.
Michael Evans
Michael Evans(Laura Ojanen)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is helping remember his sister’s partner, who was killed in a car accident that also put their baby on life support.

“They were on their way home from Michael’s birthday, which was the day before, and they ran out of gas about three miles from the gas station,” says Laura Ojanen’s brother Brandon LeBlanc.

Ojanen’s boyfriend, Michael Evans, told her to stay in the car with their two young children as he got out to push their vehicle to safety.

But then the unthinkable happened.

“She looks up in the rearview mirror and saw the headlights hit him,” says LeBlanc.

Evans had been hit by an off-duty police officer. Ojanen and her son Lucas were hurt, but Evans died in the accident. Their two month old son, Elijah, is now on life support.

“The main concern is the amount of swelling that’s been done to his brain and the damage it’s caused,”  says LeBlanc.

He says neurologists didn’t find any responses in Elijah’s brain, and they don’t think he’ll make it.

“The officer who did it tore her family apart, and the kids lost a great father. Her and Lucas are fighting for Elijah, and they want justice for Michael and Elijah,” he says.

LeBlanc says Evans telling his sister to stay in the car shows just how great of a person he was.

“He was so good with the kids. We’ve been watching videos of him to turn it around so it’s not so down. We’re trying to celebrate him. Everything I’ve seen and heard, he was very good with her son Lucas. He was super excited for Elijah to come, so he had a little man along,” he says.

Here’s the link to the GoFundMe LeBlanc made for his sister.

Here’s the link to the GoFundMe made for the family by a close friend.

Proceeds from both go directly to the family.

