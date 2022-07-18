Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

$500,000 bond set for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder and leading police on multi-day chase

James Vann Updated MUG
James Vann Updated MUG(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 cash for a Bismarck man who led police on a multi-day pursuit.

James Vann, 37, was arrested by Bismarck Police on Sunday after prosecutors say he fired a gun at and threatened another man’s family last Tuesday. A SWAT team searched for Vann Wednesday, officers pursued Vann during a high-speed chase Thursday, and locked down part of downtown Bismarck while searching for him Friday.

Vann is charged with attempted murder and terrorizing. Prosecutors have not yet filed charges related to the pursuit.

At Vann’s initial appearance Monday, State’s Attorney Joshua Amundson cited public safety concerns when requesting the $500,000 bond.

Vann stated that he knew the bond would be high.

In 2017, Vann was convicted of terrorizing for threatening someone with a gun outside of U.S. Foods in Bismarck. In that case, he faced five years in prison, with two and a half suspended. That case has now been reopened with the state’s request to revoke his probation.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash
Michael Evans
Family speaks out after car accident puts baby on life support and kills father
Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
UPDATE: Authorities release names of those killed in crash on I-94 in Moorhead
Generic crash
Farm equipment hits overpass bridges
Lenoir
UPDATE: Man charged for N. Fargo shots fired incident

Latest News

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank is seeing empty shelves
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – July 19
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – July 19
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 19
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 19
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 19
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 19
Valley Today Weather – July 19
Valley Today Weather – July 19