$500,000 bond set for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder and leading police on multi-day chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 cash for a Bismarck man who led police on a multi-day pursuit.

James Vann, 37, was arrested by Bismarck Police on Sunday after prosecutors say he fired a gun at and threatened another man’s family last Tuesday. A SWAT team searched for Vann Wednesday, officers pursued Vann during a high-speed chase Thursday, and locked down part of downtown Bismarck while searching for him Friday.

Vann is charged with attempted murder and terrorizing. Prosecutors have not yet filed charges related to the pursuit.

At Vann’s initial appearance Monday, State’s Attorney Joshua Amundson cited public safety concerns when requesting the $500,000 bond.

Vann stated that he knew the bond would be high.

In 2017, Vann was convicted of terrorizing for threatening someone with a gun outside of U.S. Foods in Bismarck. In that case, he faced five years in prison, with two and a half suspended. That case has now been reopened with the state’s request to revoke his probation.

