Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

‘We have no where else to park’: Frustrations growing over parking fines near Island Park

No Parking sign in Fargo.
No Parking sign in Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents who live alongside 7th St. S. near Island Park in downtown Fargo are getting more and more frustrated after many of them are being ticketed for illegal parking. According to a woman that lives on that street, they have no where else to park due to a lack of available space in their apartment buildings and construction happening to another complex.

“I spoke with residents down at the other building and their quite tired of it as well,” said Amanda Borger. “So everyone is having to park on the street and so everyone is getting parking citations.”

Borger said her apartment building, which is own and managed by Goldmark, has 17 units but only 15 parking spots. This leaves people to find other places to park and with the construction happening as well, parking is becoming scarce on 7th St.

“So everyone is having to park on the street and so everyone is getting parking citations,” said Borger. “We have no where else to park so we don’t know what to do.”

The Fargo Police Dept. states that anyone can appeal their tickets. While it is an inconvenience, Patrol Lieutenant Jim Kringlie with FPD said that they are willing to work with people, they just need to go through the proper channels.

“If you do a little prior planning, we’ll work with people but they can’t just assume that, hey I can’t park in my parking lot, I can go park in a no-parking zone, it doesn’t work that way.” said Kringlie.

Another way situations like this can be avoided is through filing parking exemptions through the city. Which should be done before construction begins according to FPD.

“Apartment management can ask for an exemption,” said Kringlie. Once it’s cleared by, say city engineers, us and public works if that’s going to work we will grant an exemption to existing parking. But that has to be done prior to it.”

The City of Fargo Engineering Dept. said that Goldmark had made no such requests for a parking exemption before starting their construction on 7th St. S. According to Borger, Goldmark said they will help reimburse the parking fines that residents have been accruing in the area.

We reached out to Goldmark on Friday, but have heard back from them yet.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on westbound I-94 at mile marker 2 in Moorhead
UPDATE: 3 die after crash on I-94 westbound lane in Moorhead
Vehicles in the construction zone of I-94 heading into Moorhead.
‘These deaths are firmly on the head of the Minnesota DOT’: Concerned drivers share their thoughts on the I-94 construction zones in Moorhead
"Can't Drag Us Down"
Drag performers threatened by Facebook page to be “exposed”
I-94 Traffic
I-94 construction frustrates driver around the area
Senators call for review of Fufeng Group’s land purchase near Grand Forks

Latest News

News - Drivers concerned with construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead - July 17, 2022
News - Drivers concerned with construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead - July 17, 2022
One person barricades self inside Valley City apartment after starting fire
Walhalla man dies in 4-wheeler crash in Pembina County
Grand Forks motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Forest River