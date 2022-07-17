Walhalla man dies in 4-wheeler crash in Pembina County

PEMBINA CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Walhalla man has died following a 4-wheeler crash near Leroy Saturday night.

48-year-old Mike Peterson was riding a 4-wheeler in a group when he left the roadway.

Peterson later struck a culvert before being partially ejected.

The 4-wheeler then rolled over on top of Anderson causing fatal injuries.

Authorities say Anderson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

