‘These deaths are firmly on the head of the Minnesota DOT’: Concerned drivers share their thoughts on the I-94 construction zones in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area are concerned with the road construction on I-94 heading into Moorhead, due to how the road becomes a bottleneck and it gets congested. Especially after the recent deaths of three people from Friday’s crash.

”I feel that these deaths are firmly on the head of the Minnesota DOT for not having adequate signage.” said Edward Lloyd.

Some drivers pointed out to us in the interviews and on social media that the right and left lanes on I-94 merge to the middle lane by the 1-A exit. This has made drivers worried about how they might end up in an accident or worse.

“Just better planning for the merges so that we don’t see these accidents like that. Starting that, merging to one lane way further out could prevent something like this.” said Lisa Frank.

There is signage on the interstate, but some people in the community don’t think it’s enough to warn people about the upcoming construction zones. Even stating that the Minnesota Department of Transportation should take a page out the North Dakota DOT playbook.

“They have a very clear sign up there with the speed reduction, very clear sign with the lighted arrows pointing which direction the lane closure is in. And I feel if that would have been up in Minnesota these people would be alive today.” said Lloyd.

At the end of the day, drivers still need to slow down and practice safety on the roadways, especially in the construction zones.

“Somebody had to swerve into the right lane and almost took somebody out on that side. I’ve seen a lot of near misses in just this last week.” said Frank.

We have reached out to the Minnesota DOT for comment, but we have not heard back from them yet.

