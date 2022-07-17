Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
One person barricades self inside Valley City apartment after starting fire

(WAFB)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police Department says they were called to the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SE after a person had barricaded themself and started a fire inside an apartment Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to make contact with the subject, but the person refused to leave the apartment.

Authorities say the building was evacuated as a precaution and a police perimeter was set up around the neighborhood.

More than an hour later, VCPD entered the building and took the person into custody.

The individual was later taken to a local hospital in Valley City for a mental health evaluation.

Burnt materials were found inside the apartment, but there was no structural fire damage found.

Also, no injuries were reported.

The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s Office will now consider if any charges will be filed.

