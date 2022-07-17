Missouri man injured in rollover crash on I-29 near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Missouri man was hurt after his pickup truck was involved in a rollover crash on I-29 near Hillsboro Saturday afternoon.

The 57-year-old man from Independence, Missouri was traveling on the interstate when his vehicle left the road and landed in a ditch.

The vehicle later hit a traffic control post causing the driver to overcorrect and lose control.

The pickup then rolled onto the driver’s side partially ejecting the man.

The driver was later pulled from the vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Forks.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says the man was not wearing his seatbelt, at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

