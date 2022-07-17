Grand Forks motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Forest River
Published: Jul. 17, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash near Forest River Saturday afternoon.
43-year-old Cory Anderson, of Grand Forks, was riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with a group of other motorcyclists on County Road 6.
A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says Anderson hit a soft patch on the gravel road and lost control.
The motorcycle tipped and rolled before Anderson was ejected.
Anderson was taken to a local hospital after sustaining severe injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
