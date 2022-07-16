Contests
Two people hurt in crash involving farm tractor near Wahpeton

crash
crash(MGN)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt, following a crash near Wahpeton, Friday.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 3:30 PM, a truck was travelling eastbound on Hwy 13, about 6 miles West of Wahpeton, when it failed to see a tractor pulling a grass-cutter on the same side of the road, and rear-ended the tractor.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the tractor, named Carl Althoff, was flown to Sanford Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 5-year-old passenger in the truck was also hurt, and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hwy 13 was closed for about 3 hours, as crews responded to the crash.

