Drag performers threatened by Facebook page to be “exposed”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This week, a Facebook page said it would be “exposing” drag performers who will be at the all-ages “Can’t Drag Us Down” show tomorrow.

The show’s producer, Kyle Anderson, says: he tried to host an all-ages drag show in the past, but he says it was met with people giving threats on their safety.

Anderson is also a drag performer, and his persona is “Tequila Mockingbird”.

He says even though the negativity for drag is not as frequent now, it still happens. In the end, the negativity only brings the performers closer.

“It’s just a fun event. So many kids out there need an outlet, and drag can be one of those outlets. In this crazy, messed up world, you can put on your makeup, like your armor, and you can face the world,” says Anderson.

The show will go on, and will be at the Fargo Elks tomorrow at 8 pm.

