Senators call for review of Fufeng Group’s land purchase near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lawmakers are calling for a review of a land purchase by Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group. The purchase also hasn’t sat well with people who live and work in the area near Grand Forks.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen, Senators John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer and Marco Rubio are requesting that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) conduct a review of Fufeng Group’s land purchase.

The senators believe that a full CFIUS review would clarify whether the purchase of this land, by Fufeng Group, carries national security implications.

“We note that local officials are seeking input from federal authorities about any national security implications of this project. Local officials have discussed the matter with the U.S. Air Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to published reports, they also have encouraged Fufeng to make a voluntary CFIUS filing,” the senators wrote. “People’s Republic of China investments in the United States demand scrutiny. We therefore urge you, through CFIUS, to determine whether this project has national security implications and inform us when such a review is completed.”

