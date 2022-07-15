RedHawks batters credit team, solid hitting for first place standing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Returning from the American Association All-Star Game, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are busy blasting bombs down in the batting cage beneath Newman Outdoor Field.

They agree on one main factor for their recent success.

“It’s not about personality, it’s about team,” infielder Manny Boscan said. “So, it’s everything to get wins and to the final this year again.”

The stats don’t lie - four players have over 30 runs batted in and double-digit doubles, plus three more have 10-plus homers. So, it’s not just any individual contributing.

“We just kinda understand that we are a good team and that not everybody has to... no one person has to do everything,” outfielder John Silviano said. “There’s multiple guys throughout the lineup that can get the job done night in and night out.”

The RedHawks first half of the season couldn’t have gone better to plan with 36 wins, which is on pace for the most in a single season in franchise history.

“That’s the point,” Boscan said. “Try to be, try to play hard every single game and try to get wins most of the time. And it’s gonna be good for us and for the fans to come here every single day to support us here.”

Winning most of the time is right, the RedHawks are the top dog in the West Division.

Their first challenge for the second half of the season? Their opponents tonight, the Chicago Dogs leading the East.

“At the end of the day, we’ve been playing well against good teams all year, ya know, and we’re a good team as well,” Silviano said. “So we don’t really like to focus on too much of who we’re playing, just go out there and do what we do. Usually we’ll have a pretty good result.”

