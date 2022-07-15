Bonded pair of Pitbull pups married for a cause

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A wedding at Homeward Animal Shelter is not just bringing two pups together in matrimony, it’s also a clever way the shelter is encouraging their adoption, and the adoption of other animals.

Fran and Earl got hitched in a small ceremony on Tuesday, July 12, at the Northern Plains Botanical Garden. Friends Stella and Rosie were Fran’s bridesmaids, while Koda and Brute stood alongside Earl.

As a bonded pair of senior Pitbulls, Homeward is now hoping the couple can be adopted together and live out their glory days as a family.

Fran and Earl are inviting everyone to their wedding reception at the 32nd Annual Paws Walk on Tuesday, July 19, at Rheault Farm in south Fargo. In lieu of wedding gifts, Fran and Earl ask that you make a donation in their honor to help all of their furry friends at the shelter who are also waiting for their forever families.

For more information about adoption, call 701-239-0077 or fill out an adoption application here.

