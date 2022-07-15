Contests
Multiple departments fight fire at business in Vergas, MN

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters from several departments battled flames at a business in Vergas, Minnesota.

The fire was reported at Paul’s Insulation on the afternoon of Friday, July 15. The business is located at 110 South Railway Avenue in Vergas.

Vergas Fire was requesting a ladder truck from Perham and an engine from Frazee, also noting that more personnel are needed on scene because firefighters are also battling the hot temperatures.

No word yet on the extent of damage to the business.

